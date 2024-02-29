Socialight Society making history in the Lansing Mall

Socialight Society is a bookstore located inside the Lansing Mall with the mission of highlighting black authors and stories

The bookstore that opened in 2022 has received wide support from the community as it is the first black-owned bookstore in the mall's history

In the attached story, we sat down with the owner, Nyshell Lawrence, to discuss her reasoning for opening Socialight Society and how her experience has been 2 years in

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As black history month comes to a close, I'm here in my neighborhood highlighting the first black-owned bookstore in the Lansing Mall.

From girlhood...

"Growing up, my dad worked 3rd shift, and he loves to read, so during the day, we would spend a lot of time at local bookstores," said Nyshell Lawrence.

To womanhood...

"A few years back, my husband wanted to take me out on a date, and we went to a local bookstore. I went to the section labeled women of color, and as you can imagine, it was pretty disappointing."

Nyshell Lawrence saw the need for black women's representation in local bookstores and decided to take matters into her own hands.

"We spent the rest of the evening talking about how I could create a space where black women could feel seen and celebrated," Lawrence said.

In 2022, her vision came to life and Socialight Society opened inside the Lansing Mall.

Providing an educational space for customers like this one who is visiting the store to learn more about her biracial sister.

"I just want her to feel like she has power and that she's not less than other people." she said.

"It's really great that people can walk through, and they know that there's a space that's dedicated to celebrating black women in the middle of the Lansing Mal,." Nyshell said.

Throughout the past 2 years, Socialight Society has seen wide support from the community, and Nyshell says she looking forward to the next chapter.

