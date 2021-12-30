Slice by Saddleback is gearing up to open on Tuesday

DELTA TWP., Mich. — In just a few days, you can have a cheesy slice of pizza from Slice by Saddleback. The doors will open on Tuesday.

Slice by Saddleback had a soft opening on Tuesday and Wednesday and co-owner Matthew Gillett said business has been great.

“We’ve had a great response from the community. A lot of walk-in traffic. Some of our followers from Saddleback just coming in to see how we’re doing," Gillett said. "It’s been really positive, great feedback, great support. We can’t ask for more.”

Gillett and co-owner Travis Stoliker purchased Detroit Frankie’s which is now Slice By Saddleback.

Gillett said they kept majority of the Detroit Frankie's staff on board and are keeping the recipes the same.

“We’re not changing a thing. All ingredients, all recipes are all staying the same. I think as we move down the road, we will put out some different style pizzas, but that same crust, that same dough, the same sauce recipe is all extremely important to us as we move forward,” Gillett said.

The co-owners wanted to purchase Detroit by Frankie’s to expand their offerings.

“Can you eat ribs every single day? Some of us like myself sure we can, but not everybody is like that," Gillett said. "We’re really looking for a consumer product that can be enjoyed more often by more people and we thought pizza maybe subs things like that were going to be an option. It just happened like right after that conversation the Detroit Frankie’s conversation started to happen.”

The general Manager at the westside location Ryan Piotrowski said he’s looking forward to expanding on what Detroit Frankie's owner Frank Tignanelli built.

“He has a great pizza he has a great business so being able to expand off that is really exciting,” Piotrowski said.

Slice by Saddleback is located at 644 Migaldi Lane in Suite 200. For the first few weeks the plan is to open five days a week then the goal is to open seven days and then hopefully open for lunch.

Slice by Saddleback is also hoping to open another location on Pennsylvania Avenue in the near future.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

