SIT DOWN INTERVIEW: GM Executive speaks on strike

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Several days into the strike at GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant, and Keri Hall is still holding her UAW flag with pride.

“We are fighting for our future,” Hall said. “So that when we go back in those doors, we have secured our future.”

We sat down with the Executive Director of the plant, Satya Veerapaneni, who said the workers on strike has had a big impact on day to day operations. We’re told since the strike, the plant has fallen behind on building around 1200 vehicles, which has resulted in thousands of dollars lost.

“When you lose the money, it doesn’t really help any one,”Veerapaneni said. “It doesn’t help us be able to bring any product into the future and I think no one likes it and we will like to get back to work as quickly as possible.”

UAW president Shawn Fain has been vocal about GM not budging at the negotiating table.

“What we have put on the table is one of our best historical offers,”Veerapaneni said.” It included a 20 percent offers, protects security and the best healthcare.

But strikers like Hall said, that’s not enough and they’re willing to stay on the picket line, until UAW demands are met.

“We have really come together, because we say enough is finally enough,” she said.