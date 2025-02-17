“Shoveling a little more than we hoped”: Lansing digs out from weekend snow

Delta Township residents spent the weekend shoveling after a significant snowfall, with many adjusting plans and braving the cold to clear driveways and roads.

As snow slows, local families, like the Skinners, are hopeful for some winter fun on President's Day, hoping for fewer shoveling sessions ahead.

Watch the video above to see neighbors digging out from the snow. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I’d say we're shoveling a little bit more than we had hoped to,” said Nicki Skinner, Delta Township Resident.

On Sunday, neighbors continued to dig out from the blast of snow Greater Lansing received this weekend.

“Definitely with that first storm on Friday and then the other one coming through, we’ve been outside a lot,” said Nicki.

Nicki and Kelly Skinner had to deal with the snowfall on their driveway and on the roads this weekend.

“I had to plan around if our travel times were going to be adjusted, as well as getting outdoors, but not in a fun way of sledding and doing great things, but instead shoveling driveways.” said Kelly Skinner, Delta Township Resident.

“And with cold temperatures sticking around you can visually see how much effort goes into clearing parking lots and roadways, just take a look at this massive snow mound that’s taller than me.”

As the snowfall slows going into the week, the Skinners are hoping to do some more fun outdoor activities.

“With a day off of school, for the kiddos, tomorrow with President's Day, maybe take advantage of some sledding, try to get outdoors, hopefully we don't need to shovel much more following this and we can actually get outside and enjoy it a bit,” said Nicki.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

