Shelter in place in effect for Delta Township as police seek armed suspect

DELTA TWP., Mich. — The Eaton County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place order for people in Delta Township.

Police are looking for an armed subject in the area of Saginaw Highway and Creyts Road in Delta Township. The subject is described as a black male wearing a white shirt and yellow shorts.

Police officials said several departments and jurisdictions are tracking the individual and no shots have been fired.

Those in the area are advised to stay inside.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

