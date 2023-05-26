'She might need us and we need her,' Grand Ledge family searching for Meijer grandma

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — There's just something special about grandma's house. Maybe it's the life lessons, maybe it's the toys or maybe it's grandmas like Stephanie who make it so special.

“I'm blessed to have them as an example, and the kids, they know love, like a lot of people don't get to experience it,” said Stephanie's daughter Kellie Frees.

Maybe that special feeling isn't just about the house.

“We got life good, and when you got them, you better hold on to them because they love you," Frees said. "They love you really hard, and they love you really tight."

Because grandma's tend to leave their mark anywhere.

“We were at Meijer getting stuff for my kid's birthday, and we had to double back to the front to find the bathroom,” Frees said.

At the Grand Ledge Meijer on May 22, Frees and two of her kids met a new grandma.

“She was just smiling at me the whole time and then finally approached us and was like, 'Hi, they're beautiful children. They're so well behaved,'" Frees said. "And just engaged so genuinely.”

It was an instant connection that in the moment seemed like just a kind gesture of a woman talking to her 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son who had a cast on his leg.

“When she went in to kiss my son Chase's leg, he was just like, 'oh, okay,' like sat a little straighter like, you're gonna fix this for me,” Frees said.

But then, the grandma asked a simple question. One that Kellie answered quickly and truthfully.

“She asked us if we have a grandma," Frees said. "We're very, very lucky and have my mom, my boyfriend's mom and then we've got my grandma, the greatest grandma. I kind of overthought that for a second like, 'Oh, we got grandmas.'”

It was a fleeting moment that stuck with Frees after they left the store.

“They fussed, and we had to leave," Frees said. "Afterwards, it was just like, what if she needed us? We're not lacking in that department, but what's more love?”

So, Kellie took to Facebook, hoping someone might know #MeijerGrandma.

“We do live in an age where we can connect now, so why not at least try, and if we don't, it was a beautiful connection," Frees said. "We'll always remember it. Hopefully, she does too.”

While there's been some granny speculations in the comments, none are their Meijer grandma.

“I wish that I would have said 'hey, let's hang out, we can be yours,'” Frees said.

But she hopes one day, they'll make their way back to each other.

“She's not alone," Frees said. "I don't know her story. That's what I want to know. I want to know her story, your story. I want to know more about her.”

Because even though their hearts are full of grandmas, there's always room for extra grandma love.

"We didn't need her, but she might need us, and we need her," Frees said. "We need more people like her in the world and just that are kind and take a moment and slow down."

Frees decribed their Meijer grandma as being in her late 60-70s. She was wearing a pink top and blue jeans, purple lipstick and a smile so genuine she'll never forget it.

If you think you might be Meijer grandma or know her, you can reach out to us here at FOX 47 News or find Kellie Frees on Facebook.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

