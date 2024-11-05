Shaving for a cause: Papa V’s Barber Shop supports cancer research this November

Owner Tyler VanSyckle is passionate about raising money for cancer research, inspired by his father's 17-year battle with prostate cancer.

Proceeds are raised by the "Just a beard trim" service at his barber shop.

"It just feels right, it just feels like the right thing to be doing." Said Tyler VanSyckle, Owner of Papa V's barbershop.

If you know the owner of Papa V's Barber Shop in Grand Ledge, you might not recognize him right now. That's because Tyler VanSyckle shaved his signature beard as part of a fund-raising effort this month.

"If you come in and get 'Just a Beard Trim,' which is $8, all of that is going to go directly into my donation jar over there, and at the end of the month we'll total all that up and send it to the cancer institute." Said VanSyckle.

For VanSyckle, raising this money is personal. His father has been in a battle with prostate cancer for more than 15 years.

"When you find out somebody you love has cancer, it affects you, it makes you want to do something." Said VanSyckle.

And that something for VanSyckle is tied to his passion for cutting hair. For the past 10 years, he has found ways during the month of November to donate money toward prostate cancer research.

"What I hope is that it either furthers cancer research or gives people access to information on treatment for it." Said VanSyckle.

Giving customers a new look, and raising money for what might be, a new discovery, in this fight.

