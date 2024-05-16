Saving more lives: Eaton County Sheriff's office launches Deputy Paramedic Program

The Eaton County Sheriff's office is looking to hire licensed paramedics and those currently enrolled in paramedic training to go through the 17 week grant funded police academy to become licensed and later serve a dual role as a Deputy- Paramedic

Sheriff Tom Reich says this program will assist with shorter wait times across the county

In the attached story, we explain the details of this Deputy Paramedic Program

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The decreasing numbers of EMTs across the country and here in my neighborhood has driven the Eaton County Sheriff to launch a new paramedic program.

They're looking to hire licensed paramedics and those currently enrolled in paramedic training to go through the 17 week grant funded police academy to become licensed and later serve a dual role as a deputy- paramedic.

Once the program moves forward, the Sheriff's Office plans to offer a 6% pay raise and to put them through EMT and paramedic training.

Benefits that the Sheriff says he hopes will bring in more interest to a program that is more important now than ever.

"The reality is the numbers are low and with this program we could be saving so many more lives and that's what our job is about.... saving those lives. So I'm excited to see this program come to life and keep these deputies here in Eaton County" said Eaton County sheriff Tom Reich.

The Eaton County Sheriff's office has already started outreach efforts and if you're interested in this program you can reach out to them directly.

