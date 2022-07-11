Saved by Zade hosting adoption event this week

DELTA TWP. MICH. — In honor of National Adoption Week, Saved by Zade will be hosting an adoption event at the Lansing PetSmart at 305 north Marketplace Blvd. from July 11 to July 17.

During the in-store event, Saved by Zade invites potential pet parents to meet adoptable pets in their area. Opportunities will be given to spend time with animals in need of loving homes in a spacious area. Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products and services they may need.

“Our partnership with PetSmart Charities is invaluable to the adoption process and creating a cultural shift that puts more value on felines. We are able to showcase kitties with different needs: shy cats, one eyed cats, cats with chronic issues and more! While showcasing the kitties, we are able to educate the community, leading to even better welfare for the cats.” says volunteer and Director Alyssa Draper.

All cats are spayed/neutered, age appropriate on core vaccines and treated for common parasites.

Saved by Zade will be at PetSmart every day this week from noon to 5 p.m.

All adoptable pets can be found here .

Adoption applications can be filled out here .

