Safer Michigan Act draws mixed reactions as critics and supporters debate impact

The Safer Michigan Act proposes sentence reductions for eligible prisoners.

Critics argue the bill undermines truth in sentencing and victim rights.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“These Laws make absolutely no sense” Said Doug Lloyd, Eaton County Prosecutor.

“What tools can we give to these offenders to be a better part of our society.” Said Roger Victory, State Senator.

Different viewpoints on the effects of bills in the state senate, known as the Safer Michigan Act.

The bills aim to encourage good behavior by offering eligible prisoners the chance to reduce their sentence lengths by up to 20%.

People convicted of murder, sex offenses, or human trafficking would not be eligible for the sentence credits.

However under the bill, prisoners convicted of other crimes could earn the sentence credits by taking certain classes. For example, a sentence would be reduced by 120 days for earning a high school diploma.

But Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd is concerned that if these changes do become law, they will diminish what's known as truth in sentencing.

That's a state law that requires prisoners to spend a specific amount of time in prison before they're eligible for parole.

Lloyd says prisoners already have to do programs to be eligible for parole and this proposed extra 20% reduction in sentences is not fair to victims.

"It's difficult to send anyone to prison. If you end up in prison, there is a damn good reason you got there." Said Lloyd.

Republican State Senator Roger Victory is a lead sponsor in the Safer Michigan Act. He believes it does not affect truth in sentencing, and he thinks the program could keep people from ending up back in prison.

“Now this gives tools and in the system to help create a better environment, create incentives to be a good actor and not be re-offenders and be a burden upon the taxpayers by being re-incarcerated in the system.” Said Victory.

But Prosecutor Lloyd believes that victims of crimes will be left with more uncertainty as to when a defendant can get out of prison.

“It doesn’t seem fair to the victim who is never going to have any time knocked off them if they’re assaulted, their house is robbed, that’s going to live with them the rest of their life.” Said Lloyd.

The changes would not be retroactive, so Victory believes guidelines on keeping victims informed would be met.

“At the time of sentencing, it will be documented and informed, and as part of my bill that you would be informed of this possibility going forward.” Said Victory.

