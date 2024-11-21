Rosie’s Dream: How a local farm inspired a story of growth and belonging

The book Rosie’s Dream is inspired by Simon’s journey at Mitten Misfits Farm.

Written by Simon’s mother, Jules Nelson, with illustrations by his sister, Sabrina, profits from the book will be donated to Mitten Misfits Sanctuary Farm

Watch the video above to see Simon’s journey at Mitten Misfits Farm and how Rosie’s Dream came to life.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This is Simon with his toy tractor when he was just six years old. His dream has always been to be a farmer.

“I like to be a farmer. I can milk the cows by hand,” he said.

That dream became a reality in 2022 after he was matched with Mitten Misfits Farm through a work-based learning opportunity called GECKO: Getting Eaton County Kids Opportunities.

"I give some food and water to the chickens and ducks," Simon explained.

Simon's mom, Jules Nelson, an author of several books, has been helping Simon follow his dream.

“Simon, my son, he’s 25 now and has autism. The farm has given him a really safe space to grow as an adult. It’s like his first job,” Jules said.

During her time at the farm with Simon, Jules found inspiration for a book. One animal stood out as the main character.

“Rosie is one of the first goats that we met here, and she’s one of the more sociable ones. When we’d go up to feed, she’d run right up to you,” Jules said.

Now Rosie the goat’s stories are coming to life in a book called Rosie’s Dream. Jules Nelson’s daughter, Sabrina, is taking on the illustrations.

“This farm is just so colorful and full of character in general. It was very easy to walk around, take inspiration, and translate that into a kid’s book,” Sabrina explained.

Bob Worthy, whose wife, Vic, founded Mitten Misfits Sanctuary, says having Rosie’s Dreams written about his farm feels surreal.

“This is something beyond my wildest dreams because it shows that the sanctuary is actually helping the public in different ways that I never imagined,” Bob said.

The book is expected to be available for purchase in mid-December. Profits from the book will be donated to Mitten Misfits Farm.

