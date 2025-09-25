Ribbon cut on new $40 million McLaren Grand Ledge emergency center

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A new medical facility is set to enhance patients' access to health care services in Grand Ledge as McLaren Health cut the ribbon Wednesday on its new ambulatory health campus just off Saginaw Highway and Nixon Road.



The $40 million emergency department features 17 rooms and offices for specialists and primary care providers.

The facility will provide 24/7 emergency care, eliminating the need for residents to travel to Lansing or Charlotte.

Primary care services will open October 6, while the emergency care building will open October 20.

WATCH: MCLAREN HEALTH CUTS RIBBON ON NEW $40 MILLION EMERGENCY CENTER IN GRAND LEDGE

McLaren Health cuts ribbon on new $40 million emergency center in Grand Ledge

The 24/7 emergency department will serve as a critical healthcare resource for the Grand Ledge community according to Dr. Larissa Traill, medical director for both McLaren Grand Ledge and McLaren Greater Lansing.

Dr. Traill emphasized the importance of having emergency services closer to home.

"Minutes can matter in life or death injuries. Having a stabilizing facility nearby is very helpful... We will have a full lab. We will have a CT scanner, X-ray, and all of the services available that you would expect in an emergency department," Traill said.

The facility hosted an open house Wednesday where community members could tour the rooms, X-rays, and CT scanner it features. Construction of the facility took workers 11 months to complete.

Primary care services are set to begin October 6 with the emergency care building opening October 20.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.