GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — As the August primary approaches, you may be wondering about the proposals that will be on the ballot. The Grand Ledge Area District Library proposed millage increase is one that will appear on the ballot, and on Tuesday, we caught up with the library's director who explained what this millage entails.

On Aug. 2, a proposed millage increase for library services will appear on the ballot. If passed, the millage will fund the library for the next 10 years.

“The millage is 1.2 mills, which is what the community voted 20 years ago for the library. And over the last 20 years, it's been reduced overhead the rollback and has been reduced. And so this millage is to reset it back up to what the community approved 20 years ago," Lise Mitchell, the director of the Grand Ledge Area District Library, said. "And to bring us back up to that level of what the community approved 20 years ago, but it's 90% of the library's funding.”

Mitchell said, if this millage passes, the average homeowner can expect to see a $4.31 per year increase on their tax bill.

"The end of September is when my library board would meet again after the millage. We're even looking at some things we might be able to do about overdue fines. We're looking at we're talking with Watertown Township about some things that we can do for expansions. We're always talking about what things we can do," Mitchell said. "So, I mean, once we have that millage settled, then we know that we have the funding for the next 10 years, my board has always been very proactive."

The proposed millage increase will appear on the ballots of the registered voters in the city of Grand Ledge and Oneida Township as well as for some voters in Riley, Watertown and Westphalia townships.

