Renewed calls for safety improvements at rural Eaton County intersections

Neighbors have renewed calls for safety upgrades at rural Eaton County intersections after multiple fatal crashes.

Eaton County Road Commission reviewing potential improvements, with decisions in the next couple of weeks.

Watch the video above to see efforts made by residents and county officials.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“25 years ago my niece ran the stop sign at St.Joe and Cochran and was killed” Said Piercefield.

Piercefield said after the accident he petitioned the Eaton County Road Commission for change.

“I spend probably a year trying to get something done but to no success” Said Piercefield.

The intersection where Piercefield’s niece was killed is just a mile away from where a mom and two children were killed in September after authorities say the van ran a stop sign and was hit by a semi-truck. That crash created a renewed effort.

“It was a tremendous loss for my family and I don’t want to see other people go through the same thing.” Said Piercefield.

Piercefield said he’d like to see some key improvements to several of the rural intersections around Mulliken.

“Some enhanced signage, and also rumble strips similar to the ones that were put in on St.Joe and M-100” Said Piercefield.

County Commissioner Tim Barnes has joined in the efforts as he says he’s experienced a close call himself At Mulliken and Mt.Hope.

“I had the right away going to make a right-hand turn, onto mount hope and a vehicle sped through there at about 60 mph if I hadn’t looked to my left to make sure, probably would have hit me broadside and probably would have been a bad outcome” said Barnes.

He asked the Eaton County Road Commission what their efforts are to address the issues after hearing Piercefield’s renewed concerns.

“They are doing studies on that intersection right now; they're still trying to compile that information.” Said Barnes.

In an email Matthew Hannahs, the Engineer Manager of the Eaton County Road Commission said quote.

“We are reviewing the need for sign upgrades, but are not looking at rumble strips at this time.” Said Hannahs in an email.

According to the Road Commission, the intersection has seen 11 crashes since 2014, and over half of the crashes had drivers stop before pulling out into oncoming traffic.

Piercefield did emphasize he’d like to see rumble strips in addition to enhanced signage.

"I hope we can do the rumble strips. I think that’d make a tremendous difference, with everyone's involvement I think we can get it done,” said Piercefield.

Road Commission Officials say they expect to make a decision on additional signage in the next couple of weeks.

