Relevant Academy celebrates Good Neighbor Day by handing out flowers to community members

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — If you're a Grand Ledge resident and you woke up to flowers at your front door, I found the people you should thank. It's the staff and students at Relevant Academy, who are celebrating national Good Neighbor Day.

"It's a national holiday that was established by Jimmy Carter. And essentially, it's just making sure you have positive actions and relationships with your neighbors and taking a day to celebrate that, which really correlates with our core values," Lauren Blakely, executive director of Relevant Academy, said. "And so last month, we focused on celebrating and building those relations internally with our students."

River City Farms donated about 56 mums to the academy, which they decided to give out to the homes surrounding their school.

"The last couple of weeks, we've been really focused during our cohort time on talking about relationship building, reaching out, maintain your relationships. And so that's all leading up to this idea of like, 'Okay, now we are gonna go physically reach out to our neighbors, and we're gonna give them mums,'" Blakely said. "And we're gonna say like, 'Hey, we're so excited! We're back in session. We're so excited, we share our neighborhood with you!'"

You may not be familiar with Relevant Academy, but it is an environment for students with different learning styles offering them that sometimes needed one-on-one instruction.

"We saw post-pandemic, a lot of students struggle with those anxieties. And so what we can offer is we offer a very small setting where you're not feeling overwhelmed. So how can we still create experiences here at Relevant, that make your education personalized, so you feel it's worthwhile," Blakely said.

Students says there are grateful "to just like spread kindness positivity through the community"

Relevant Academy students plan to continue in-house and community outreach throughout the school year to show their gratitude.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

