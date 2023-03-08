Real estate brokers create YouTube video encouraging people to move to Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The city of Grand Ledge has a lot of hidden gems and a local group of real estate agents are highlighting those very spots and encouraging people to take a closer look at the community.

The Rooted Real Estate of Greater Lansing team thought making videos are a helpful way for people that are coming into the community to learn about the different resources, restaurants, festivals and other things that make the community, and they achieved that with their YouTube video titled Moving to Grand Ledge.

Maggie Gerich has ties to Grand Ledge because she grew up in the community and attended Grand Ledge High School, and she and her business partners thought this video would be a great opportunity to showcase all that the city has to offer.

"It's one of those communities that has so much to offer that you wouldn't know at first with the festivals and splash pad and historical society and all of that kind of stuff," said Adriane Lau.

During the filming, they got to have some fun stopping by in community attractions like Flower Child and Toads, but more than anything, they're appreciative of the community response.

"I knew it was a great place already, but their response to it is wonderful," Gerich said

