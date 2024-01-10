Read by Grade Three: Grand Ledge Public Schools is receptive to the repeal

The Read by Grade Three law was passed in 2016 detailing requirements of 3rd grade reading for students

The law detailed the retention of 3rd graders who did not meet 3rd grade reading requirements

At the beginning of 2024, the retention portion of the law was repealed by Governor Whitmer

We spoke with Jim Gee, principal of Willow Ridge Elementary in Grand Ledge, about what this means for 3rd graders in GLPS

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence.... At the top of the year, part of the third grade reading law was repealed by Governor Whitmer and schools like Willow Ridge Elementary here in Grand Ledge are receptive to the change

"We're going to read this story.... What do you think its about"

"3rd grade is really an important year because thats the year a lot of students are shifting from learning to read with phonic and awareness and then reading to learn"

Leaders here at Willow Ridge say that in recent years... Reading comprehension is more important than ever

"You hate to say covid... But covid kind of I looked it as a reset in terms of where kids were coming in at"

The state's read by grade three law that passed in 2016 required students to be reading at grade level before being able to move to 4th grade.

But now...The retention of students has been repealed which officials say gives schools like Willow Ridge the chance to focus more on the needs of students..

"It can down the line increase the probability of high school dropouts and things and there are exceptions but that's what a lot of research shows for retention at that age"

Willow Ridge hasn't had to hold back many students..

"Its been like one...maybe"

But is excited to work with the remaining parts of the Read by Grade 3 law for their further success...

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence Fox 47 news

