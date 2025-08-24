RC plane enthusiasts gather for 15th annual electric fly in event in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — The Capital Area Radio Drone Squadron brought together community members at the C.A.R.D.S. RC field in Grand Ledge for their annual event showcasing electric-powered aircraft.



Electric-powered RC planes have largely replaced nitro fuel models due to improved battery technology.

The event marked the 15th year for the electric fly in hosted by the Capital Area Radio Drone Squadron.

Participants demonstrated aircraft with wingspans reaching up to 90 inches, all powered by batteries.

The event featured enthusiasts flying various electric RC planes for spectators to enjoy.

"When you're flying, you can't think about anything else. I mean, you have 100% concentration on what you're doing at the time," said John DeYoung

Gary Schrock, the event organizer, explained how electric planes have transformed the hobby.

"For a long time, most of the planes that were flying what was called nitro, which is basically a mix of ethanol nitromethane fuel. It's got so expensive to fly. I mean it's very very hard to get anymore and it's a messy airplane," Schrock said. "With the technology that's changed with batteries as we get more and more electric cars and stuff, the battery technology is really improved. We're getting planes where you can fly. I mean 60, 70, 80, 90 inch wingspan airplanes with just batteries."

Schrock added that the squadron hosts several events throughout the year and invites community members to come out and watch the planes fly.

