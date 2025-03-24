Raequan Brown was found dead over the weekend after going missing in February

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Raequan Brown, a 28-year-old man missing since February has been found dead.
That's according to Lansing police after a body was discovered in the woods near Cochran Rd. and Eaton Highway in Oneida Township Sunday afternoon.
Lansing Police say they are actively investigating this case as a homicide... if you have any information about this homicide you are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
