Raequan Brown was found dead over the weekend after going missing in February

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Raequan Brown, a 28-year-old man missing since February has been found dead.

That's according to Lansing police after a body was discovered in the woods near Cochran Rd. and Eaton Highway in Oneida Township Sunday afternoon.

Lansing Police say they are actively investigating this case as a homicide... if you have any information about this homicide you are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Continue to follow FOX47 for more updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

