Quality Dairy offering 'mystery donuts' this week only

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Quality Dairy is offering "Mystery Donuts" this week only as a way to bring some fun to its customers.

"It's either going to be decent or really, really bad," said 12-year-old Keating Simons ahead of his first bite of a mystery donut at the Quality Dairy in Delta Township.

Each day of the week, there are different flavors, including black licorice, bubblegum, sweet corn, toothpaste, spaghetti sauce and more. Some of the mystery donuts are regular flavors and some are the surprise flavors, but you won't know which is which until you taste it.

Some customers like Keating were not the biggest fans of the flavor they got.

"We buy it, we take it home, and I try it, and it was mint. It was mint. Why was it mint?" Keating jokingly said.

To make things sweeter, Quality Dairy is making it a competition.

"We thought what better way to do that than to do something crazy and put a winning prize on it of winning free donuts for a year," said Frank Cugini, Quality Dairy's senior graphic designer.

The three best reaction videos with the hashtag #qdmysterydonut will be the winners, and if your reaction is anything like Keating's reaction, you may have a shot.

You can stop in any Quality Dairy between now and April 1 and try it yourself. Winners of the reaction video contest will be chosen a few days after the April 1 deadline.

