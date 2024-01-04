Push in ceremony: Delta Township fire department welcomes their newest addition

Wednesday, Delta Township held a push- in ceremony for their newest addition

The $1.6 million dollar fire apparatus was funded by a $1.4 million grant from Michigan Enhancement and the remaining amount was paid through ARPA funds

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here in Delta Township where a century's long tradition continued at the townships fire department as they welcomed the stations newest addition

"What they call a push in... Fire apparatus were horse drawn and they'd have to unhook the horses to push the vehicles back in the station so to honor that tradition we now do that with new vehicles"

...And that new vehicle is Delta Township fire's new 100 foot aerial platform ladder truck

A 1.6 million dollar investment that paid through a the Michigan Enhancement grant and American Rescue Plan act funding

"Its huge to have something like that happen otherwise we'd have to find where we could pull funds from to make it happen"

The new fire apparatus is replacing previous 23 year old one and is now being put to use following the push in ceremony

