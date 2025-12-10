Public transit changes leave Delta Township riders uncertain about future service

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Public transit riders in Delta Township will face significant changes starting January 12 when CATA Route 3 service ends and is replaced by Eatran's on-demand scheduling system.



The changes come after the failure of a public transit vote and expired grants. Route 3 will stop at the Lansing mall, and the Grand Ledge connector will be discontinued entirely.

Victor, who lives between Grand Ledge and Lansing and works in Lansing, currently uses both services for his daily commute.

"I go back and forth all the time," Victor said.

To get where he needs to go now, Victor will need to use a different service.

"People will have to call and schedule Eatran," he said.

Mary Clark is the Chair of the Eatran board and says uncertainty surrounds what demand they'll see when the CATA Route 3 extension stops.

"It's kind of a wait and see and we'll be doing a close analytical look at what is being requested and what is being delivered and what are our short falls," Clark said.

Clark says service levels are being adjusted to better align with funding levels and rider demand. Starting January 12, the Grand Ledge connector will be discontinued and the Charlotte connector will make limited runs.

"Our focus is going to be serving those with medical needs first," Clark said.

Most service will now need to be scheduled curb to curb in advance, leaving the question if Eatran will be able to meet demand.

"Optimistically yes, realistically likely no," Clark said.

Victor told me his Grand Ledge route stopping and being replaced with on-demand service comes with uncertainty.

"I'm glad there's still something available," Victor said.

"It's an inconvenience for sure," he added.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

