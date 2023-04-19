Public safety facility bond proposal on the ballot in Delta Township

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Having an adequate police station is crucial to any department, but according to one member of the Delta Township Board of Trustees, the sheriff's office substation in the township isn't exactly it.

"It's time to tear her down and put in something new," said Fonda Brewer.

The state of the station has affected people like Deputy Shelby Studley and her K-9 Roscoe.

"I've been at the sheriff's office for just under nine years, and about eight of those years, I've been up here in Delta substation," Studley said.

And while she has enjoyed her time here, the station built in 1982 is a concern especially because of what she says is the lack of space for female deputies.

"The entire time that I've been here working we've only had a will be like reserved female deputies was a closet changing room for us. And it's also a storage place for extra office supplies and things like that," she explained.

This issue is one of many on the list.

"The infrastructure is bad, it floods all the time. We don't have the security that we need," Brewer said.

Which is why Brewer and Studley are backing the Public Safety Facility and Storage Building bond proposal. This proposal would pay for the construction of a new public safety facility and storage building.

"Make it a bigger building and have a more room for us inside, but it's also going to add more storage space, more garage space and more overhang space for our cars," Studley explained.

If it passes, the average resident can expect to pay an estimated $112 in additional taxes per year.

This proposal was on the ballot last election with a long list of other initiatives, but on May 2, it is the only initiative on the ballot.

"I'm hoping that we will have all yeses come through to support this because this township deserves it," Brewer said.

