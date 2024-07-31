Progress on the new Delta Township Patrol Substation is moving forward

The new substations is being built thanks to the public safety facility and storage building bond proposal passed in 2023.

Voters approved a bond proposal of up to $16 million, the Delta Township Board approved the construction award in an amount not to exceed $14.5 million.

Watch the video above to see progress on the new facility. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The signs of progress in Delta Township.

"We’re overdue." Said, Lt. Preston Dahlgren, Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

The new Eaton County Sheriff's substation going up.

"It's a huge update for us, we've gone 20-something years without updates." Said Dahlgren.

Thanks to a bond approved in 2023, the new substation is replacing what was an old aging facility.

"It brings us up to date on where we can plan for future use. We were really outgrowing our old building. It kinda helps as a recruiting tool too." Said Dahlgren.

Lt. Preston Dahlgren of the Eaton County Sheriff's Department says the department has faced staffing issues but is now growing, and the opening in early 2025 is perfect timing.

"That temporary substation is just enough to make us operational, we're not even open to the public at this point, because it is temporary." Said Dahlgren.

Dahlgren says the Eaton County Sheriff's Department has lost deputies to retirement and other departments with better pay. The department is currently down 10 deputies with 4 more retiring in December, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

"We've had a significant shortage like many in the area have, we're starting to come out of that. We're going to have about 14 new recruits going through the academy so hopefully by this time next year we'll be fully staffed." Said Dahlgren.

According to the township, the new multi-million dollar substation is coming in under budget and will have updated technology and facilities for deputies.

"It gives us more possibilities on how we can grow."

