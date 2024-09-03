Progress on construction projects around Delta Township

Major projects along Nixon Road, West St.Joe, and Willow Highway are nearing completion as the winter season approaches.

The projects hope to expand connectivity across Delta Township and expand infrastructure to account for new businesses and residents.

Watch the video above to see the current state of these projects.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Signs of progress in Delta Township mean orange cones and barriers.

“So, Good Things, Bad Things.” Said Cathy McCormick.

Cathy McCormick came into Delta Township for a trip to Horrocks, and she says Construction comes with its happenings.

“I’ll get over it, It's needed, It’s on a day-to-day basis, all summer long, It is tough but needed.” Said McCormick.

Residents are seeing those Cones and Barriers along Willow Highway, West St.Joe Highway, and Nixon Road.

Delta Township Manager Brian Reed says the projects are key infrastructure for the township's future of expanded connectivity and new businesses coming in.

“For the long run for the community, these are really good projects, but I can always understand there’s some frustration with people seeing cones and some inconveniences.” Said Reed.

Reed says construction at the Water Resource Recovery Facility on Willow Highway is ongoing, but the closure has been extended through mid-September due to Construction Delays.

Neighbors driving along West St.Joe Highway will pass by two major projects.

Nixon Road is seeing bike lanes added between West St. Joe Highway and Mt.Hope Highway to increase connectivity throughout Delta Township.

“We worked together to secure federal funding, to add bike lanes in there, so some non-motorized facilities, so that project is proceeding along nicely.” Said Reed.

To complement that project, the 10-foot pathway extending along West St.Joe highway between Creyts and Snow Road is progressing on time according to township officials. Parts of the Expanded water main have also became active as part of that construction.

Both projects are expected to be complete by winter.

“We are happy with all the projects. We appreciate the community's support as we tackle these very critical infrastructure projects.” Said Reed.

For McCormick, She's looking forward to seeing these new projects open up.

"We have E-Bikes, we're big walkers, I think again, it's a safety issue, going on nice sidewalks instead of dirt roads or grass is good for everyone." Said McCormick.

