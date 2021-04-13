GM announces shutdown of Delta Township plant as semiconductor shortage continues

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant is shut down this week because of a worldwide semiconductor shortage.

The plant employs over 2,700 people.

GM has had to close other plants all over the world, including the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant.

The Grand River plant has been idled since March and now company officials say they expect that to continue until the end of April.

The semiconductor shortage, driven by an explosion in demand, has been wreaking havoc on the auto industry and could potentially impact other sectors.

The Biden administration held a virtual summit back in February to address the issue.

Its unclear if GM will extend the shutdown at the Delta Township plant past this week.

Officials say workers will get about 75 percent of their weekly pay.

