GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge High School was under a shelter in place order Thursday morning, while police searched for a fleeing suspect in the area.

Although there are no classes in session, the football team was practicing at the school and had to shelter in place.

The order was lifted, and the players were sent home.

At about 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a motorist that was broken down on M-43 near the roundabout.

Officers discovered that the broken-down motorist, Travis Harlan, had warrants for his arrest, and Harlan fled on foot when officers tried to arrest him.

"We are still looking for him, he is not believed to be armed or a danger to the community at large," the Grand Ledge Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Harlan is a white male with a tattoo on his right arm and close-shaved hair. He fled wearing gray sweatpants rolled up to his knees.

If you see him, you should call 911.

