Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDelta Twp - Grand Ledge

Actions

Police looking for fleeing suspect, Grand Ledge High School was put under shelter in place order

Travis Harlan
Travis Harlan, 2022.
Travis Harlan.
Travis Harlan
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 14:52:59-04

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge High School was under a shelter in place order Thursday morning, while police searched for a fleeing suspect in the area.

Although there are no classes in session, the football team was practicing at the school and had to shelter in place.

The order was lifted, and the players were sent home.

At about 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a motorist that was broken down on M-43 near the roundabout.

Officers discovered that the broken-down motorist, Travis Harlan, had warrants for his arrest, and Harlan fled on foot when officers tried to arrest him.

"We are still looking for him, he is not believed to be armed or a danger to the community at large," the Grand Ledge Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Harlan is a white male with a tattoo on his right arm and close-shaved hair. He fled wearing gray sweatpants rolled up to his knees.

If you see him, you should call 911.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Asya Lawrence

Asya Lawrence

1:07 PM, Jun 15, 2022

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Asya Lawrence

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter