Police investigating truck stolen outside Grand Ledge Fire Department

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Last Thursday morning, A 2008 silver GMC truck was taken from the parking lot of the Grand Ledge Fire Department on North Clinton Street.

The stolen truck has an emergency light bar on the top as well as a silver cab. The vehicle is also described to have some trim missing on the back and a small yellow sticker on the back right bumper with a Michigan Fire Association plate that reads 6CN14.

The suspect's vehicle is described to be a red Chevy Silverado with an extended cab and black rims.

Anyone who may have seen either vehicle or has information is urged to contact the Grand Ledge Police Department immediately.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

