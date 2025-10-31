EATON COUNTY, Mich. — The race for Eaton County's District 1 commissioner seat could determine which party controls the county board, which is currently deadlocked with seven Democrats and seven Republicans.



The District 1 commissioner race will break the current 7-7 tie on the Eaton County Board of Commissioners.

Republican Andy Shaver is focusing on rural services and improving county-township communication.

Democrat Rob Piercefield wants to improve safety at dangerous rural intersections and restore funding to county programs.

WATCH: Eaton County commissioner candidates share their priorities for District 1

Piercefield vs. Shaver: Who will break Eaton County commissioner tie?

I met with both candidates in locations that highlight issues they hope to address if elected.

Republican candidate Andy Shaver chose to meet in front of the Sunfield Township office, emphasizing his concern about rural services.

"The people out here probably get the least amount of services from the county just because of the geography," Shaver said.

Shaver believes District 1 has been disproportionately affected by county-level cuts and changes, an issue he plans to address if elected.

"I would like to see things re-calibrated in such a way where if services are being cut, they're being cut across the board and we're able to continue on in the way of life that's so important to us as farmers and rural residents in Eaton County," Shaver said.

According to Shaver, changes to planning and zoning at the county level have created frustration among locals. He also wants to improve communication between county government and rural residents.

On the Democratic side, Rob Piercefield met me at the corner of Mt. Hope Highway and Mulliken Road, a location with personal significance.

"I actually chose this location because it was the site of another fatality," Piercefield said.

Piercefield advocates for safety improvements at six rural intersections, including more signs, rumble strips, and possibly lights.

"Last fall, there was a triple fatality, three miles east of here at the intersection of Cochran and Mt. Hope, so these intersections are dangerous. My niece was killed at the intersection of St. Joe and Cochran in 1999 and I've been an advocate to try and get these intersections safer ever since," Piercefield said.

If elected, Piercefield also plans to organize private fundraising for Eaton County 4-H programs and work to restore cuts made to programs like Community Mental Health.

FULL QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

FULL ANSWERS FROM INTERVIEWS

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.