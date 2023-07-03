Watch Now
Phantom Fireworks urges customer to be safe this Fourth of July

Phantom Fireworks
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 10:13:59-04

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — With the Fourth of July just around the corner, Phantom Fireworks in Delta Township wants customers to be mindful of the fireworks they're setting off this holiday.

Like many families, Katie and Damian Westen were out and about on the hunt for fireworks set off Tuesday.

"We've been picking up pretty consistently since the fourth is around the corner," said Mykaala Cagepork, manager at Phantom Fireworks.

There are plenty to choose from and some Sunday rain should help get them off safely.

"As long as you do them in an open area and everyone who is doing them is of age 18 and up, and in terms of the heat, it's not much of an effect as long as their stored in a dry cool place," Cagepork said.

You can go big or small, but there are some tips for whichever way you go.

"I still recommend having a bucket of water nearby because just like any other item that is an explosive it can relight, so I do recommend having a bucket of water nearby," said Cagepork.

