Pedestrian safety remains a concern as Grand Ledge works toward additional improvements

Grand Ledge officials are working with MDOT to improve pedestrian safety by adding flashing lights, traffic signals, and extended left-turn green arrows at key intersections.

Neighbor Terry Wagner says he almost gets hit daily and hopes drivers will pay more attention to pedestrians downtown.

Watch the video above to see what how Grand Ledge is handling pedestrian safety.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Terry Wagner walks the streets of Grand Ledge often.

“I walk, it’s good for me, I love this town and it’s a beautiful place,” said Wagner.

“I’m walking to the opera house, walking to the gym, sometimes I even walk to Meijer,” said Wagner.

But he has concerns about the safety of walking downtown.

“I care and I pay attention to everything, and I still almost get hit once every day,” said Wagner.

I talked to Bruce MacDowell, a downtown business owner since 1976 and chair of the Downtown Development Authority. He says pedestrian safety is a priority.

“We always work with MDOT because it is a state trunkline. It's up to them what we can and what we can’t do,” said MacDowell.

MacDowell says the recent streetscape project added an additional shorter crosswalk and narrowed streets to slow traffic on North Bridge Street.

And they're working with MDOT to add additional flashing lights and traffic signals to key crosswalks and intersections such as the one at South Bridge Street and Jefferson Street.

“We are hopeful that MDOT might allow us to get those extended left-turn green arrows. I think we’re in a good situation for negotiation,” said MacDowell.

While talking to Wagner, he told me improvements are great, but he’d like to see drivers pay more attention.

So I went to the Grand Ledge Police Department and talked to Lieutenant Juras.

“There is a shared responsibility between the motorist and pedestrians here,” said Juras.

He says state law requires drivers to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk, and officers are actively enforcing.

“We can write civil infractions or misdemeanor tickets if there is a crossing guard in a school zone,” said Juras.

And Wagner is hoping more drivers will take that into consideration as they drive through downtown Grand Ledge.

“This town has wonderful beautiful people in it, and they’re all great people, and sometimes I just think they don't pay attention,” said Wagner.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

