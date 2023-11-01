‘I wouldn’t bury anyone here’: Part Two of Our Investigation at Deepdale Cemetery

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Frustrations at the Deepdale cemetery are still pretty high.

Cheryl Kapf-Haddock buried here father at the cemetery in 2010, and said that since then, she's had issues like his headstone not being cleaned and confusion around a grave site she paid for.

“I’m sitting here wondering why the third cemetery plot for my special needs brother has been moved three times and they can’t tell me where it is,” she said.

A FOIA request we filed through Delta Township, shows a couple other violations at Deepdale, including poor road conditions and Mausoleums not being up to code because of intense “water intrusion”.

“There needs to be some maintenance here,” said Kapf-Haddock.

We’ve been pushing to get answers from Deepdale, and was able to get in contact with Michele Stone, she’s a VP at Everstory, the company that manages Deepdale and said there are plans in place to make the cemetery better.

“Our older Mausoleum is not accessible to the public so we are in the process of getting a bid for that to fix the roof, the electricity and the water leaking,” Stone said.

Stone said there are also plans for the pot holes to be fixed soon.

Going back to Kapf-Haddock, she is looking into change.

“My mom is willing to not be buried here, and we could have my dad buried up and moved and we could just sell the sites,” she said.