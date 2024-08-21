Parks in Eaton County receiving funding through a community grant program

The grant has distributed Just over 1 million dollars to Eaton County parks over the past two years.

Projects in Sharp Park and just outside of Fitzgerald Park are being funded.

Watch video above to see how the program hopes to improve our neighborhood parks.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Well I voted for the Millage"

Reymond Kremsreiter is one of many neighbors who use the parks around Grand Ledge and Delta Township

"They're important to get away from being inside, and enjoying the outside and enjoying the sunshine and enjoying nature." Said Kremsreiter.

And some of his tax dollars make it possible.

As part of an Eaton County millage that passed in 2022, the parks community grant program was created.

"What we were trying to achieve is to get this money that the public has approved of back into the community and to be able to community utilize these funds." Said Jim Mott, Eaton County Board of Commissioners.

It's focused on funding projects in township, municipality, and city parks around the county.

This year $400,000 of funding was distributed with $150,000 going here in Delta Township to fund playground improvements at Sharp Park.

"It has allowed us to advance our 5-year master plan, we're able to add a much-needed amenity to one of our most popular parks, and that's by adding an accessible playground." Said Marcus Kirkpatrick, Delta Township Parks.

Last year the community grant program distributed a total of $600,000 with more than $200,000 landing in Grand Ledge to help fund new baseball fields next to Fitzgerald Park and $150,000 for Delta Township to help fund the Webster Bridge Design.

Officials at Eaton County say they hope to continue offering the program to various park projects around Eaton County.

"The people enjoy the parks and the many different uses they have." Said Kremsreiter.

In Delta Township, I'm Will Lemmink FOX 47 news.

