Pam's Pantry remains resilient amid price changes ahead of tariffs

Business has been slow for the past year at Pam's Pantry in Grand Ledge

The owner says she's had to increase prices for just the second time in 23 years

Video shows the owner explaining the price changes and hoping customers will understand

"It was dead."

Uttering those words about her shop hurt and stunned owner Pam Redman.

The year 2025 has been a rough start to a business Redman's been carefully crafting not unlike the spices she's been selling for the past two decades.

February, anchored by Valentine's Day, failed to lure in the love that Pam's Pantry has been accustomed to.

"We had 12 days out of [February] that we didn't have $25 in sales," Redman said. "Five of those days were zero. We had nobody through the door."

Over the weekend, Redman increased prices at her shop for just the second time in 23 years. Redman says she was forced to increase prices on customers as she started to feel the price increases on her end.

"It's now double the cost to create our products than it was just a few short years ago," Redman said. "We just can't sustain that anymore without raising our prices."

Redman says sales have been slow since last April after a sidewalk construction project led to less customers walking in.

After the project finished, sales have yet to recover according to Redman, adding that holiday sales also took a hit.

Rising prices is a common theme for cost-minded customers who choose necessities over Redman's novelties.

"[Customers say] we love your stuff but we only really have money for the needs right now," Redman explained. "[Your items] are 'wants'".

The price increases come amid fears of a trade war as the U.S. is set to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10% tariff on China beginning Tuesday.

Redman is wondering whether any items coming into her shop will be impacted by those tariffs.

"I don't know what's going to happen... or if we're going to see increases from that," Redman said.

Last month, the price on imported goods rose 0.3%, the highest since April 2024 when imports went up 0.9% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Redman remains resilient and is staying positive for Pam's Pantry, hoping that her luck will soon turn.

That luck could spring from the spouts of loyal customers.

"Most [customers] said your stuff is great and you're the only one that we use," Redman said. "I'm hoping that people are going to understand [the price changes] again."

