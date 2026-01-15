Oneida, Windsor police contracts expire as Eaton County changes cost structure

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Oneida Township in Eaton County is now relying on Michigan State Police for patrol and responses after its contract with the county sheriff's office expired due to increased cost, while Windsor Township continues negotiations for a new agreement.



Oneida Township ended its sheriff patrol contract because new terms require townships to cover full costs, making agreements too expensive.

Windsor Township still has Eaton County deputies patrolling while completing leftover hours from last year's contract.

Sheriff Tom Reich hopes to reach a new Windsor agreement this month, but Oneida will continue using state police until costs become affordable.

Oneida and Windsor townships previously paid the Eaton County Sheriff's Office for local patrols. Oneida Township contracted for a part-time officer, while Windsor paid for one full-time officer. However, those agreements have ended, and the county's changed financial situation requires new contract terms.

"The millages were the big issue. They failed both of them and really put the crunches to the sheriff's office because I no longer have a road patrol in the out county," Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich said.

The cost structure has shifted significantly. Previously, command staffing and other liabilities were covered through countywide patrols, but now areas wanting patrol coverage must bear the full cost themselves.

Reich said any new contracts must follow the same framework established with Delta Township, which has made the agreements more expensive.

"The problem is the cost is so expensive, they're asking for a huge amount of money in the first year," Oneida Township Supervisor Rick Jones said.

Jones, who previously served as Eaton County sheriff, said his township of fewer than 4,000 residents cannot afford to create its own police department or contract with other agencies. Instead, Oneida will rely on Michigan State Police for emergency response.

"I'm feeling that the state police have stepped it up, and they are taking care of us appropriately," Jones said.

In Windsor Township, Eaton County deputies are still completing patrol hours remaining from last year's contract. Reich said he hopes to reach a new agreement with Windsor this month, though nothing is guaranteed.

Jones said Oneida Township will continue depending on state police until the county can offer more affordable patrol contracts.

"They're doing a great job, eventually the county will right themselves and be back in a better position, and I hope within a decade we have deputy patrols too because you can't have too many police," Jones said.

