ON THE ROAD: Grand Ledge's Music in the Park draws crowds at Jaycee Park

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Despite starting with rain and clouds, Grand Ledge's Music in the Park event at Jaycee Park cleared up just in time for the concert to begin.



Music in the Park will continue weekly in Grand Ledge until mid-August.

Some attendees arrived an hour early to secure good spots for the free concert.

Neighbors cite the community event as one of the reasons they love living in Grand Ledge.

The weather initially threatened to dampen the festivities, but conditions improved quickly.

"The rain dissipated and the sun came out and we were able to have the concert, so we're really happy about that," Said Amy Hoyes, Organizer, Music in the Park.

Some dedicated attendees like Debi Doak arrived early to try to beat the crowds.

"I got here at 6 and I'm way down there," Doak said.

Doak attends every Music in the Park event she can and appreciates the accessibility of the concerts.

"Some of the concerts are so expensive, and this is free. I've been coming for 15 to 20 years because they were uptown, and it's just grown that well," Doak said.

The strong turnout demonstrates why many residents value living in Grand Ledge, according to longtime resident Bruce Macdowell.

"It's just partly what we love about this town, it's a great community, and people are interested and invested, and it shows tonight," Macdowell said.

Music in the Park will continue weekly through mid-August, offering free entertainment for Grand Ledge residents and visitors.

