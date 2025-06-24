ON THE ROAD: Grand Ledge neighbor creates 3D-printed models of local landmarks

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — If you've driven through downtown Grand Ledge, you've probably seen the iconic water tower. Now, one local resident is shrinking that landmark—and others from around the area—so you can bring a piece of Mid-Michigan home with you.



A Grand Ledge resident has turned his 3D printing hobby into a business creating miniature local landmarks.

His creations include the Grand Ledge water tower, Webster the cat from the Grand Ledge Library, and even Lansing's "Big Penny" bridge.

The models are available at Ledge Craft Lane in downtown Grand Ledge or online.

Josh Wyatt has been 3D printing for about 10 years, recently turning it into a business called Bitz-n-printz based out of Grand Ledge.

WATCH: Grand Ledge resident creates miniature landmarks with 3D printing

Grand Ledge resident creates 3D-printed models of local landmarks

"I love this town, walking around, having stuff at Ledge Craft Lane it's been fun," Wyatt said.

FOX 47 News

The business started as a way to help support his family while being a stay-at-home parent.

"This is mainly just because, being a stay at home dad, I was trying to alleviate the financial pressure on my wife," Wyatt said.

As printers and his skills have improved, he's had more ideas for what to make, including local landmarks that residents recognize.

"I thought about the water tower and Stephanie at Ledge Craft Lane, who's the president of the non profit, told me you need to make the water tower, well I was already thinking about it, and that pushed me," Wyatt said.

Now on the shelves at Ledge Craft Lane in downtown Grand Ledge sits several of the 3D printed water towers.

Stephene Lapp, president of the non-profit Ledge Craft Lane, says the towers have been selling well.

"It's a fun new thing for the next generation that they're really into," Lapp said.

"It's a great thing for our store here that we have stuff specifically for Grand Ledge," she added.

The success of the water tower has inspired Wyatt to recreate more landmarks from around Mid-Michigan. His creations now include Webster the cat from the Grand Ledge Library, the Cupola from Eastern High School, the Book of Life from Our Savior Lutheran Church and School, and even "Big Penny," the bridge in Lansing known for stopping semi-trucks.

While photographing his miniature version of the bridge, Wyatt saw the bridge in action, crushing another truck.

"And all of a sudden I heard a big ole crunch, I was like, there's no way, I immediately threw it up there and was trying to get the picture before the truck backed out," Wyatt said.

Bitz-N-Printz Website

Bitz-N-Printz Facebook

FOX 47 News Let's Talk, Grand Ledge! We want to hear your story ideas. What's happening the Grand Ledge neighborhood? Fill out the form below. Name Email Phone Number Story idea Security Check Submit

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

