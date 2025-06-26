ON THE ROAD: Free summer activities for families in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Summer is in full swing in Grand Ledge, and families are looking for ways to enjoy time together without breaking the bank.



For parents like Heather White-Higbee, summer means more than just warmer weather.

"It means the kids are with us and we have more time to do things together."

But spending more time together doesn't mean you need to spend more money.

"There are a lot of free things you can do here in Grand Ledge," White-Higbee said.

The Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce runs two weekly events during the summer: Music in the Park and Market on the Grand.

Amy Hoyes, executive director of the Grand Ledge Chamber, explained their approach to summer programming.

"We want to have everything free as much as possible to make it easy for families in the summertime to find things for their kids to do," Hoyes said.

Each event features activities families can enjoy together at no cost, including live music and entertainment.

"We have a bounce house, we have balloon twisting, but you could also just play at the park, play at the splash pad, there's a lot of different things at Jaycee Park," Hoyes said.

Just up the street from Jaycee Park is the Grand Ledge Area District Library, which offers numerous free resources and activities.

Jean Fellows, the library's programming coordinator, highlighted what visitors can expect.

"There are chairs to relax in, books to read, puzzles to do, activities for children, all right within the library even if a special program isn't taking place that day," Fellows said.

The library is currently running its summer reading program with a colorful theme.

"We're in the middle of our summer reading program, it's called Color Our World," Fellows said.

Even without a library card, families can participate in several art activities happening throughout the summer or attend special events like an upcoming magic show.

"Classic magician, tuxedo, top hat, bunny in the hat, and he's performing Monday, July 7th at the Delta Center gym," Fellows said.

According to the city website, Grand Ledge has 16 parks and open spaces, including Fitzgerald Park and Island Park, providing even more options for free outdoor recreation.

"It's definitely a great place," White-Higbee said.

