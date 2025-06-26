ON THE ROAD: FOX 47 news hosting 'Let's Talk' event at Jaycee Park in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — As part of our "Let's Talk" event, I went around Grand Ledge to hear what stories neighbors have and what they want done about them.



Grand Ledge residents are concerned about rising water bills and the quality of city water affecting their appliances.

Downtown business owners say recent streetscape improvements haven't addressed pedestrian safety issues.

Fox 47 News is hosting a "Let's Talk" event at Jaycee Park during Music in the Park to hear more community concerns.

"I know everyone talks about the water," said Pam Redman, a Grand Ledge resident.

Water bills and water quality have been top of mind for many Grand Ledge residents, including Redman, who has seen her costs more than double in recent years.

"We started out here 8 years ago paying about $40 a month and I'm playing about $110," Redman said.

But Redman says while lower bills would be great, her biggest concern is the water itself.

"People are spending so much money and replacing things like water heaters, water softeners, coffee pots, anything that water runs through. They don't last very long. That's a big fee to keep replacing those things too," Redman said.

City officials have previously stated the water is safe to drink and meets quality standards. According to the City's website, most city water customers receive water with a so-called moderate hardness due to minerals in the water.

Across the bridge in downtown Grand Ledge, business owner Scott Lee shared different concerns.

"Parking is still an issue. They redid the parking areas. It's beautiful. I think it looks great. It's really not helping," Lee said.

Lee, who owns a building downtown, says the recent streetscape project has not addressed pedestrian safety issues.

"Just walking across the street is very difficult, the cars do not stop down here especially on this side of the bridge," Lee said.

The city has previously stated they're working with MDOT to make changes and improve safety.

These are just two stories from Grand Ledge neighbors, and I'd like to hear more from you. Join us Thursday evening at Jaycee Park for our "Let's Talk" event. If you can't make it, you can send news tips through this link.

