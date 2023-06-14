Olive Garden opens in Delta Township in the Delta Crossings development

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Monday was opening day for the new Olive Garden in Delta Township, which is one new business of many coming to the area.

"So it's a big day," said one Delta Township resident entering the restaurant.

"I think one of the greatest questions being asked is when is the Olive Garden finally going to open? Well, it finally has arrived and it opened up yesterday," said Ken Fletcher, Delta Township supervisor.

Located right on West Saginaw Highway in the Delta Crossings development, the Olive Garden is here and already bringing out the community.

In Delta Township, there are all kinds of options on the way from a Baskin Robbins to a Korean barbecue restaurant. Officials here say it's a big step for this neighborhood, but they hope to see more.

The Delta Crossings development has been on hold with the owners involved in litigation.

"But we hope to see that are settled relatively soon so they can start. Their plans are still there to build new housing on this site," Fletcher said.

Housing along with a number of new shops and restaurants that will bring the Delta Township community out just like the new Olive Garden has.

"The response has been tremendous so far," Fletcher said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

