OH BABY: Mother and Earth: Toys + Baby is moving to Delta Township

Mother and Earth: Toys + Baby is re-branding to Mother and Earth Kids and moving to Delta Township August 3rd.

Delta Township is offering more parking access, space and a prime location.

Watch the video above to see where see the location of the new Mother and Earth kids store.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Mother & Earth Kids store owner Lynn Ross wanted to expand her business and with building ownership changing and space being taken away so they decided to make a move.

"We are just looking forward to being in an area where people can go and run all of their errands."

And Delta Township delivered, the new store will be located across from the Lansing mall on West Saginaw Highway and feature much more parking.

"So they can go there, run to Kohls or Target and go grocery shopping, stop in to see us, go to Chuck-E-Cheese, go to Sugar Berry, just so excited to be in that area and have a big parking lot."

Ross says she has been in Old Town for 10 years, and they're sad to leave, but is also an opportunity.

"We really love the historic aspect of Old Town and I'm going to miss all the architecture and fun."

It's a return to their roots, Mother & Earth: Toys + Baby got their start in Delta Township before opening a storefront in Old Town.

“We are excited to help spur the growth in that area”

Our neighbors won't see a change in inventory or customer service....

"It's really an incredible opportunity"

Mother & Earth Kids will hold its Grand Opening on August 3rd.

