Business partners Greg and Nick Sinicropi, who are part of the ownership group behind Art's Pub and Good Truckin Diner, plan to transform a vacant downtown Grand Ledge building into Tavern 207.

The building on Bridge Street was recently tagged for unsafe conditions on May 8, but after securing financing, the partners expect to finalize documents within the month.

Watch video below to hear from local business owners who are excited about the new restaurant bringing more foot traffic to downtown Grand Ledge.

"The name is going to be Tavern 207, the menu is going to be similar to Art's," Greg Sinicropi said.

The building was recently tagged for unsafe conditions on May 8 after its Home Wrap exterior covering began falling off, exposing wood paneling underneath.

Local business owners and residents have expressed frustration with the building's deteriorating condition.

"We sort of tried to ignore it," said Stephene Lapp, President, Ledge Craft Lane.

"Would just like to see them do something," said Jason Weatherbee, Owner, Off Skate Vintage.

"Anything is better than what it looks like right now," said LeeAnn Scott, Resident.

New restaurant planned for vacant Grand Ledge building after years of delay

The Sinicropi partners say they're finally ready to move forward with plans after delays caused by the pandemic and challenging economic conditions in the restaurant industry.

"We're happy to sit down and talk about it just to end some of the constant speculation," Nick Sinicropi said.

"You don't see a lot of independents opening anymore; what you see is the big chains opening up at Eastwood. It's very difficult to open places nowadays with all the labor shortages, excessive product costs, interest rates on loans, it's just not really conducive," Sinicropi said.

Despite these challenges, the partners say they've secured financing and are working to finalize documents within the month.

"We got financing secured, it's just a matter of getting all of that stuff to mesh," Sinicropi said.

The news has neighboring businesses excited about the potential for increased foot traffic in downtown Grand Ledge.

"With the ownership group that it is the food that they've had at the other places we're kinda excited to have something new and different on this block and this side of the bridge," said Weatherbee.

"And so the whole point for us, the rest of us business owners down here, we just want people to come down here and shop and see what's going on," said Lapp.

