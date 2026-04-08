GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Drain assessment that left Eaton County residents caught off guard have sparked a push for new bipartisan legislation in the Michigan House of Representatives.



Some Eaton County residents are not satisfied with communication on drain assessments, with some bills totaling more than $40,000.

Bipartisan legislation in the Michigan House aims to increase transparency and extend the appeal timeline for these bills.

Lawmakers and residents are expressing frustration over a lack of communication from the county's elected drain commissioner.

Over the past year, I have spoken with residents caught off guard by the massive costs. Olivet resident Jim Billig is slowly paying down two drain bills totaling more than $40,000.

WATCH: New Michigan legislation aims to bring transparency to drain assessments

New Michigan legislation aims to more bring transparency to drain assessments

“These changes will make a difference, but it’s just an inch, just an inch worm,” Billig said.

“I’m on a fixed income, and I know several people who are dealing with these 20, 30, 40k dollar and higher assessments,” Billig said.

Billig said he was surprised by his second bill, believing not enough notice and time was given.

"As were many other people in my neighborhood," Billig said.

Eaton County Deputy Drain Commissioner Marcus Service emphasized how the bills are communicated to the public.

"We send out mailers, we do newspaper publishings, we do all the media releases that are required of us," Service said.

The issue has caught the eye of state lawmakers.

Representative Angela Witwer is helping to lead the push for the new legislation.

“There’s more notice, more transparency, better information on how these are paid for,” Witwer said.

Witwer said part of the bill package will change the appeal timeline, which is currently just 10 days.

“We’re trying to extend that to 60, so people have more time to be able to say, hey, how much is this gonna cost me?” Witwer said.

I asked Service about the legislation.

“The proposed changes for the legislation for the drain code we’re not opposed to, we think there needs to be more emphasis on the funding mechanism,” Service said.

The funding aspect is another conversation residents and lawmakers are hoping to have.

“There are no funds for drains that these are actually taxed to the people,” Witwer said.

Billig and other residents are dealing with bills they still have to pay.

“The elephant in the room is the amount,” Billig said.

As the conversation and legislation continue, both Witwer and Billig said they would like communication from elected Eaton County Drain Commissioner Richard Wagner.

“I have received no communication with the drain commissioner,” Witwer said.

“He’s not in his office, he doesn’t answer his phone, he doesn't answer to the commissioners,” Billig said.

I have personally reached out to Wagner on several occasions, but he has not agreed to an interview. I asked Service about Wagner's responsiveness.

“There's lots of communication from Richard to our office regarding issues around the county,” Service said.

I will continue to follow this legislation as it moves through the House.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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