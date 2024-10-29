New funding brings Michigan Native American History lessons to Wacousta Elementary

The Native American Heritage Fund provided $3,200 in funding to make the lessons possible in Grand Ledge Schools.

Members of the Anishinaabek community came to Wacousta Elementary to teach lessons on local Michigan Native American history.

Students at Wacousta and Holbrook Elementary Schools in Grand Ledge are engaging with new lessons on local Native American history, filling a previous gap in their curriculum.

“We noticed that there wasn’t a component for the indigenous people of Michigan, so I reached out to Nokomis, and they shared with me that they have developed a curriculum for third graders, so we jumped on writing a grant with them.” Said Gina Edick, Grand Ledge Public Schools.

The Nokomis Cultural Heritage Center originally developed the lessons with Okemos Schools two years ago, and thanks to a grant from the Native American Heritage Fund, Grand Ledge brought the lessons here, too.

“The books just don’t convey the feelings that are in a voice, the stories that are being told to the children. And also, at the end of sessions, they can ask questions,” Said John Ostrander, Executive Director for the Heritage Center.

He emphasized the importance of being able to answer student's questions with firsthand knowledge.

“To be able to ask the questions as the thoughts are there, it's all the better for them to have a good understanding of what we’re trying to get across and what is being taught by the teachers.” Said Ostrander.

Students at the lesson got the chance to play authentic Native American drums, put on a colorful shawl and body armor. Lessons like these stick with students like Aaron Hoeksema.

“I liked learning that the people back then danced with heavy bone plates on and the girls danced with blankets on,” Said Hoeksema.

Both the Nokomis Heritage group and Grand Ledge Schools hope to expand this lesson to more schools in the coming year.

“It was really exciting because I never really learned much about Native American culture.” Said Oliver Davis, Wacousta Student.

