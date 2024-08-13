New educators bring hope amid persistent teacher shortages

The number of new teachers earning credentials, completing preparation programs, and entering the state’s public school teaching workforce has reached new highs according to a 2024 report by Michigan State University.

New teachers like Kennedy Aswegen are entering the workforce strengthening the outlook of the teaching field.

“The candidate pool is much smaller than it used to be.”

Waverly superintendent Kelly Blake is one of many educators dealing with teacher shortages.

"Few applicants, compared to 10-15 years ago,"

Blake says they have a couple of openings ahead of the upcoming school year but there is hope for the field as a whole.

A 2024 study done by Michigan State University says the number of new teachers earning credentials, completing preparation programs, and entering the state’s public school teaching workforce has reached new highs resulting in a net gain in public school teachers.

“I changed my Major and pursued education” Said Aswegen.

Originally in the medical field, new teacher Kennedy Aswegen was inspired to join the field after volunteering at an elementary school.

“This school year I’m really excited to dive into student learning, watch their growth throughout the year and really grow as an educator myself.”

That's an excitement that Aswegen is hoping more teachers can feel especially because of the shortage in the field.

“That's a huge thing that we talked about, and finding ways as an educator to keep that passion instead of leaving the field.”

“Students are losing out on opportunities because there is such a reduced amount of people entering the workforce.” Said Aswegan.

And Blake hopes to see more new teachers like Aswegen as they strive to bring more teachers into the workforce.

“They are filling in the gaps we need, they are energized, and excited to start their careers.” Said Blake.

