New butcher shop opens in downtown Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — When it's time to go to the grocery store, meat is often one of the main items on shoppers' lists, but recent prices have been forcing families to cut back.

According to the USDA, meat prices are predicted to increase by 4.7%, but one way to cut costs is to shop at local meat markets like MEAT on the WEST Side that just opened up in downtown Grand Ledge

"We're a specialty meat shop, and we carry fresh beef, pork, chicken, fresh seafood," Owner Ron West explained.

West has been in the business for over 37 years in a variety of positions from meat cutter to butcher to now opening MEAT on the WEST Side.

One of the main things he strives to do is keep up with the demand for affordable quality meat and keep his prices "very comparable to the local grocery stores here in town."

The shop opened last Saturday and has already gained a lot of attention after their first post on Facebook.

"It just blew up through there, and we've had tons of positive comments about our business," West said.

West and the team are excited to be in Grand Ledge and provide customers with quality meat.

The store is officially open for business from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

