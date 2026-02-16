New agricultural and natural science center coming to Grand Ledge schools

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A new agricultural and natural science center is being built for Grand Ledge students, offering hands-on learning opportunities on 80 acres of donated farmland.



The Dave and Betty Morris Agricultural and Natural Science Center will serve K-12 students

Construction is underway with hopes to open by early fall

The facility is built on donated farmland to provide real agricultural experiences

The Dave and Betty Morris Agricultural and Natural Science Center will provide K-12 students with practical experience in agriculture and natural sciences, filling what Superintendent Bill Barnes calls an important educational niche.

"This is something we haven't really filled as a niche yet so I think having an opportunity for kids to have some agricultural and natural sciences experience is important," Barnes said.

The building will be located on donated farmland, giving students access to real agricultural experiences. Construction is in its early stages, with the district hoping to have the facility operational by early fall.

"It's important to honor community members who value education and so the Dave and Betty Morris building is a result of a gift from Dave and Betty Morris," Barnes said.

The district is currently developing the program structure, with plans to make it accessible to all grade levels.

"Right now we're in the process of developing what that program may look like, we want it to be a K-12 program, so that all students have access to the property and also to the building," Barnes said.

Christy Huhn, who has operated a strawberry picking operation for 25 years, sees the center as a valuable opportunity for students.

"I think it's great it provides opportunities," Huhn said.

Huhn hopes the center will help students understand agriculture's diversity beyond traditional farming stereotypes.

"I would encourage people to think agriculture is not just big tractors and large acres of corn, it's growing things," Huhn said.

The Michigan Farm Bureau emphasizes the economic importance of agricultural education, noting that 1.3 million jobs in Michigan are in the food or agricultural sector. These positions span various fields, from trades to technology.

"Even from trades to technology you could work in agriculture in any of those areas," according to the Michigan Farm Bureau.

For Huhn, agriculture teaches valuable life skills that extend beyond farming.

"Teaches you how to work and how to be patient," Huhn said.

