Neighbors set expectations for President Trump’s next 100 days

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A hundred days in the books for President Donald Trump.

“Wait and see what happens,” said neighbor Brenda Vitums.

A waiting game Eaton County neighbors hope to see answered in the Republican President's next 100 days.

“I'd like to see him not tax Social Security anymore,” Vitums said.

Vitums said she wants to see that happen sooner rather than later. Trump has supported this - while proposing tax elimination on Social Security.

“I feel like the older people have really just paid enough,” Vitums said.

Next, there is the fear of rising prices, stemming from something that most have top of mind.

Trump's first 100 days brought a lot of tariff maneuvering. Now, in the days that follow, neighbors will be watching to see how it impacts prices and trade with countries like China.

“I think to go into a war or back and forth with China about tariffs isn't the best thing we could do,” Vitums said.

Whether you voted the President in last year or not, some said, it's just important to support him, while setting expectations for the next 100 days.

“I think we need to support our President whoever they are and try and be kind to everyone,” Vitums said.