Neighbors Kick Off New Year with Health and Fitness Resolutions

Some neighbors are starting the year with fitness goals, focusing on healthier eating, regular exercise, and achievable routines.Local gyms, including

Breakthrough Fitness in Grand Ledge and Lansing, report a surge in activity following the holidays.

Some neighbors are kicking off the year with a focus on fitness and health, wanting to reach an attainable goal.

“Not to have another heart attack,” said Josh Bailey.

Bailey is one of those neighbors taking on a new challenge, focusing on getting active and eating healthier.

“Exercising, eating, cutting back on stuff like sugar, and caffeine,” he said.

Neighbors getting more active is something that reflects on gyms this time of year.

“We’ve had a massive influx, especially since Christmas,” said Troy Stevens.

Stevens owns Breakthrough Fitness with locations in Grand Ledge and Lansing. He’s working with neighbors setting those goals.

“The last thing we want to see is obviously they get going on this New Year’s resolution journey and they fall off in a month,” he said.

He added that reaching fitness goals starts with what you eat.

“You gotta dial in nutrition first, so definitely upping protein. A lot of people under eat on protein in general,” he said.

He also said consistency is key, along with setting achievable goals you can reach.

“It doesn't need to be an hour-long or an hour-and-a-half-long workout. It’s just gotta be a little bit of something as long as you keep doing 1% more every day,” he said.

And neighbors like Bailey are doing just that, starting with a focus on taking more walks.

“It just makes you feel better, it just makes you feel like you're more awake,” Bailey said.

Stevens added that he's challenging new members to lose weight by offering membership fees back if you can lose 15 pounds in two months.

