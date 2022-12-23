Watch Now
Nana-N-Paws dog daycare owner gives safety tips to pet owners as snow-filled weather approaches

Patty Lance, owner of Nana-N-Paws, explains precautions for keeping your pets safe in below freezing temperatures and snow
Posted at 9:50 AM, Dec 23, 2022
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — With the incoming extremely low temperatures and heavy snowfall, it's so important that we keep our furry friends in mind. Nana-N-Paws dog daycare center owner, Patty Lance, gave FOX 47 News some tips on how to keep your pets safe.

"Dogs like to play in the snow" Lance said. When it comes to the snow we're expected to get, It's important to take precautions.

"Dogs are like children, and they don't always know what's best for them. Just because they want to be outside doesn't mean they should be outside. " Lance said. She says if the weather is below 45 degrees, your pet should be inside.

"They get frostbite on exposed skin pads and ears just like people do" she further explained.

She also urges pet owners to shovel a small space for their pets if they must go outside to avoid frostbite. Lance recommends shoveling a space that's about four times the size of the dog if they do go outside.

Overall, Patty and the Nana-N-Paws crew recommend pets and their owners to stay inside as much as possible through this winter storm and pick back up with outdoor play once the snow has cleared up.

Nana-N-Paws will be open Friday and Saturday, so if you have any questions or concerns about your pets safety in the snow storm you can visit their website to contact them.

Asya Lawrence

