Nana-N-Paws dog daycare owner gives safety tips to pet owners as snow-filled weather approaches

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — With the incoming extremely low temperatures and heavy snowfall, it's so important that we keep our furry friends in mind. Nana-N-Paws dog daycare center owner, Patty Lance, gave FOX 47 News some tips on how to keep your pets safe.

"Dogs like to play in the snow" Lance said. When it comes to the snow we're expected to get, It's important to take precautions.

"Dogs are like children, and they don't always know what's best for them. Just because they want to be outside doesn't mean they should be outside. " Lance said. She says if the weather is below 45 degrees, your pet should be inside.

"They get frostbite on exposed skin pads and ears just like people do" she further explained.

She also urges pet owners to shovel a small space for their pets if they must go outside to avoid frostbite. Lance recommends shoveling a space that's about four times the size of the dog if they do go outside.

Overall, Patty and the Nana-N-Paws crew recommend pets and their owners to stay inside as much as possible through this winter storm and pick back up with outdoor play once the snow has cleared up.

Nana-N-Paws will be open Friday and Saturday, so if you have any questions or concerns about your pets safety in the snow storm you can visit their website to contact them.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

